Amazon employees have rejected a union vote at a North Carolina warehouse.

Amazon employees have rejected a union vote at a North Carolina warehouse.

Employees of the tech giant in a base near Raleigh cast 3,276 ballots and there were 2,447 votes opposing the union and 829 in favour of it.

In a statement provided to CNBC, CAUSE said: "Amazon’s relentless and illegal efforts to intimidate us prove that this company is afraid of workers coming together to claim our power.

"Amazon may think it is above the law, but we will not accept a system that allows billionaires and corporations to play by a different set of rules.

Despite this, Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards denied that the company broke the law in any way.

She said: "We’re glad that our team in Garner was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep a direct relationship with Amazon.

"We look forward to continuing to make this a great place to work together, and to supporting our teammates as they build their futures with us."