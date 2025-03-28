Ubisoft has teased “this is just the beginning” for ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ after its successful launch.

The development team behind Assassin's Creed Shadows has teased 'this is just the beginning' for the game after its successful launch

The action-adventure title attracted an impressive two million players within its first two days after its launch last week (20.03.25) and has received praise from both fans and critics, and now the studio has vowed there is a lot to come for ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’.

Taking to the official ‘Assassin’s Creed’ subreddit, the development team posted: “This weekend, many of us on the Dev Team spent time reading your reactions across the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ subreddit - and we just want to say thank you. The sheer amount of love and positivity we've received has been incredibly heartwarming.

“Seeing your excitement, your thoughtful reactions, and your joy has meant the world to us. After years of hard work, there’s nothing more rewarding than watching the community connect with what we’ve created.

“While we don’t reply directly, please know we’re listening. The entire Dev Team has been reading your posts — the celebrations, the feedback, the theories — and it’s been inspiring. It fuels us. And it helps us keep improving.”

The team concluded: “Thank you for being part of this journey with us. This is just the beginning for ‘Shadows,’ and we're thrilled to see the game evolve with you by our side.”