‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ has surpassed one million players within its first day.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has surpassed one million players within its first day

The action-adventure title - which was developed by Ubisoft - launched yesterday (20.03.25) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and the studio has now confirmed ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ has already attracted an impressive number of players.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) the official ‘Assassin’s Creed’ account wrote: “It's not even 4PM here in Canada and ‘Assassin's Creed Shadows’ has already passed 1 million players!

“Thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts for joining this adventure in Feudal Japan. We are beyond excited to start this journey with you!”

‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ had been delayed twice - once from November 2024 to February 2025, and then again to March.

At the time of the first delay, Ubisoft explained it chose to push back to launch date for the game in an effort to disprove the studio’s “perceived inconsistency in quality” after the company’s other recent titles like ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ underperformed.

franchise boss Marc-Alexis Coté told Eurogamer: “Players can afford to be selective, choosing only the best, and they rightfully demand excellence.

“Ubisoft's portfolio has faced criticism in recent years for a perceived inconsistency in quality. Players expect more polish, more innovation and deeper engagement from the games we release, and they're not shy about letting us know when they feel we have fallen short.

“This environment pushes us to do better and to be better.”