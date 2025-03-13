‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ will support the Steam Deck at launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will support the Steam Deck at launch

Last month, Ubisoft said its upcoming action-adventure title would “not be compatible with Steam Deck [at launch], due to the fact it is below our minimum specs for PC”, but the studio has now confirmed it will indeed support Valve’s handheld console when the game releases next week (20.03.25).

On X (formerly Twitter) Ubisoft said: “Many of you have been asking about Steam Deck. We are happy to say that we are supporting Steam Deck at launch and are currently awaiting the level of classification from Valve. More info to come soon.”

Recently, footage from ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ leaked online, though Ubisoft insisted the content “does not represent the final quality of the game”.

The company said: “We are aware players have accessed 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' ahead of its release. The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game.”

Ubisoft admitted it was “unfortunate” footage from the game had found its way online, and asked fans that have already seen the footage to “not spoil the experience for others”.

The studio added: “Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers.”