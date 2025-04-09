‘Astro Bot’ won the Best Game honour at the 2025 BAFTA Game Awards.

Astro Bot was the big winner at the BAFTA Game Awards

The 3D platformer - which was developed by Team Asobi - was the big winner at last night’s (08.04.25) award ceremony at Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, and took home five gongs - including the highly-coveted Best Game prize.

‘Astro Bot’ beat off competitors ‘Balatro’, ‘Black Myth: Wukong’, ‘Helldivers 2’, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ and ‘Thank Goodness You’re Here’ for the top award.

Speaking with Sky News, Team Asobi president Nicolas Doucet said: “We're a team based in Japan, but we have over 12 nationalities. We really mix it up and get ideas from everyone.

“We do a lot of jokes in the game, but the joke has a different meaning depending on where you are in the world. So it's really, really nice to go around and ask everyone, 'Is that joke fine in your country?’ And then together we come to a kind of universal playfulness.”

Not far behind ‘Astro Bot’ was ‘Still Wakes the Deep’, which secured three awards for Best New Intellectual Property, Best Performer in a Leading Role for Alec Newman, and Best Performer in a Supporting Role for Karen Dunbar.

‘Helldivers 2’ also left the ceremony with two wins Best Multiplayer and Best Music.

Meanwhile, composer Yoko Shimomura was awarded the 2025 BAFTA Fellowship honour for her work on iconic scores for games such as ‘Final Fantasy XV’, ‘Super Mario RPG’ and the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ series.

After winning the award, she said: “I think RPGs allow for more emotional depth compared to action games.

“And I often compose music based on emotions, so it suits me very well. That said, even when I’m in charge of action games, I still try to imagine the various emotions and backgrounds of the characters.”