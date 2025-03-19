Hasbro is planning to address what’s next for ‘Baldur’s Gate’ soon.

Baldur's Gate future will be addressed 'in pretty short order' by Hasbro

The fantasy-RPG franchise - which is part of Hasbro’s ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ series - last saw its third instalment ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ release in 2023, and while developer Larian Studios has left the franchise and plans to make its next title away from ‘Baldur’s Gate’, Hasbro has now teased it will be clarifying the future of the series “in pretty short order”.

Talking to IGN, SVP of digital games at Hasbro Dan Ayoub said: “We're kind of working out our plans for the future and what we're going to be doing with that. And actually, in pretty short order, we're going to have some stuff to talk about around that.”

The Hasbro executive added the company has “a lot of people very interested in ‘Baldur's Gate’”, though emphasised a fourth game in the series may not come to fruition for a while.

He explained: “It's somewhat of an unenviable position. I mean, we're not in a hurry. Right? That's the thing, we're going to take a very measured approach.

“We've got a lot of plans, a lot of different ways to go about it. We're starting to think about, ‘Okay, yeah, we're ready to start dipping [our] toes a little bit and talking about a few things.’

“And I think, in really short order, like I said, again, not to over-tease that point, we're going to have some other things to talk about around that.”