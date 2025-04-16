Larian Studios has said its final goodbye to ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ as the game receives its last update.

Baldur's Gate III has received its last update as Larian waves goodbye to the fantasy-RPG

The developer has supported the critically-acclaimed fantasy-RPG since its launch in August 2023, though Larian has now sunsetted work on ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ with Patch 8 to move onto its next project.

In a statement posted to the ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ website, Larian wrote: “Outside of minor bug fixing, Patch 8 will be the last game patch to introduce new content.

“That means we won’t be adding any new narrative content or significant changes to storylines, Origin characters, or companions.

“We’ve told our stories the way we needed to tell them, and tried our best to make them impactful and engaging, and we’re continuing to get better at handling our own chaos so that we can continue to create more chaos in the future.”

The studio added: “It’s time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project.”

Patch 8 - which is now live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC - introduces swathes of highly-requested features and meaningful quality-of-life updates, such as cross-play, Photo Mode and more tools in the ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ Modding Toolkit.

Larian has also added 12 new subclasses to the game, including the Path of the Giant Barbarian, the College of Glamour Bard, the Death Domain Cleric, the Shadow Magic Sorcerer and the Circle of Stars Druid.