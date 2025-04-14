Electronic Arts (EA) has emphasised the content and features in ‘Battlefield Labs’ “may or may not make its way to the final finish line”.

The studio has been using the beta programme to test gameplay mechanics and other features for upcoming ‘Battlefield’ games, though EA has now insisted all the content present in ‘Battlefield Labs’ may not end up in the completed product.

Taking to the official ‘Battlefield’ Subreddit, EA developer T0TALfps wrote: “‘Battlefield Labs’ is about building and collaborating on the future of Battlefield, and we want to do that in the correct way.

“I want to remind everyone things that are taking place in ‘Battlefield Labs’ may or may not make their way to the final finish line.

“This is the greatest thing about this program, it allows us the ability to get creative, see what works with those involved, gain educated and informed feedback from those that are participating and potentially spot bugs around the features too.”

Supposed information about the content in ‘Battlefield Labs’ has made its way online from fans who claimed to have played the beta, though T0TALfps insisted all of the information that has been shared “is out of context”, and “is doing damage to the trust and transparency we want to establish”.

He said: “We all want to make ‘Battlefield’ play like ‘Battlefield’, but we cannot do it if the trust continues to be tampered with. We must be allowed the ability to do it right - alongside you all and in the correct way.”