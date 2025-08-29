DICE has confirmed that Battlefield Labs will continue following the conclusion of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

Now that the Open Beta for the studio’s upcoming shooter is over, DICE has announced it will resume work on its community playtest programme to iron out the kinks in Battlefield 6.

In a post on the official Battlefield Comms account on X (formerly Twitter), DICE said: “Battlefield Labs is back. Following Open Beta Weekend 2, we’ll be opening up more testing sessions to gather your feedback and push development forward.”

The team added that details on exact times and modes will be shared directly with registered players.

Battlefield Labs has been used throughout development to test experimental features before they reach the wider player base.

DICE will “continue to trial new playlists, weapon balance changes, and technical improvements” through the programme in the lead-up to the game’s full launch on 10 October.

The Open Beta weekends, held earlier this month, gave fans their first extended hands-on with the game’s multiplayer.

Feedback highlighted improvements to class balance and gunplay, but also raised concerns around server stability.

DICE has said these insights will help refine the game ahead of release.

According to the studio, Battlefield Labs is designed to “give players a seat at the table” by incorporating community feedback into future builds.

With Battlefield 6 billed as the most ambitious entry in the franchise to date, DICE appears keen to keep players engaged in shaping its final form.