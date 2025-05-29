Electronic Arts’ ‘Black Panther’ game has reportedly been cancelled.

The studio announced the untitled Marvel game back in 2023, though EA is now said to have shelved it and closed its developer Cliffhanger Games.

According to IGN, an internal email sent to staff from EA Entertainment president Laura Miele reads: “These decisions are hard.

“They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them - including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles.”

Miele added the decision to shutter Cliffhanger and its ‘Black Panther’ game was made to “sharpen [EA's] focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities”.

IGN has said EA hasn’t confirmed how many people were laid off from Cliffhanger, though the job losses are reportedly less than the approximately 300 roles EA axed last month from Respawn and EA’s Fan Care teams.

Miele concluded EA would now be focusing on its own IPs, such as ‘Battlefield’, ‘The Sims’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Apex Legends’, while confirming its ‘Iron Man’ game and sequel to ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ were still moving ahead.