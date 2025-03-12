Blizzard has announced its BlizzCon showcase will not go ahead this year, but will return in 2026.

BlizzCon is to return in 2026

The studio confirmed it would be skipping the convention in 2025, though will hold the in-person event on 12 and 13 September 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

In a statement, Blizzard said: “One of our favorite traditions, BlizzCon brings us together over our shared passion for Blizzard’s universes, but at its heart, BlizzCon has always been about so much more.

“It’s about you, the communities you are a part of, and gives us the chance to connect, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories together.”

The ‘Diablo’ publisher added it hopes to “meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience for all who take part in it” next year.

Blizzard said: “We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure.”

Over the past few years, BlizzCon - which used to be an annual event - has had a rocky schedule.

The convention was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and returned as a virtual event the following year.

In 2022, BlizzCon went on hiatus, before it was held again the year afterwards.

Last year’s BlizzCon was due to go ahead, though was cancelled following Blizzard’s acquisition by Microsoft.