‘The Blood of Dawnwalker’ creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz has promised the upcoming horror title will “push the genre forward”.

The developer - who previously worked on ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ at CD Projekt Red before joining the new studio Rebel Wolves - explained the upcoming vampire open-world game would take a page out of the 2015 title’s book and will expand on traditional RPG mechanics, such as time-limited quests.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Tomaszkiewicz said: “The thing we are doing is, I would say, very experimental, because even though I saw some games experimenting with time, like ‘Pentiment’, for example, these games are a bit different.

“They're not open-world RPGs, and trying to combine it with an open-world RPG, I think is novel.

“So of course, we sat down. We were talking about 'what would we achieve by having this? What are the risks?' And, you know, we're trying to consciously tackle both.”

Even so, the developer emphasised Rebel Wolves had to be “extremely careful” with changing fundamental RPG elements because “sometimes even very mild changes can be extremely controversial.”

He explained: “They [players] will say that it's not an RPG or that the game is ruined now, even though it's not really a huge change on paper. It can be huge for the players.”

Tomaszkiewicz concluded Rebel Wolves had to ask themselves “what are we gaining if we are trying to change things? Are we just changing them to be different, or are we changing them to actually achieve some goal?”