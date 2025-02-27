Striking Distance Studios has suffered major layoffs.

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has suffered a round of layoffs

Following reports the studio - which helmed the 2022 survival title ‘The Callisto Protocol’ - had lost “most of” its staff, Striking Distance’s parent company Krafton has now confirmed that the developer has indeed let go of some employees in an effort to “remain agile”.

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, Krafton said: “Striking Distance Studios has reduced the size of its team to remain agile, which creates a sustainable environment for the studio at its current stage of development.

“The studio remains operational, and these changes will not impact any planned ongoing support. No further changes are planned at this time.”

The layoffs were first reported last week when several employees claimed “most of the devs were laid off”.

Former concept art director Jesse Lee wrote on LinkedIn: “Thinking back to the very beginning of Striking Distance Studios, to today - nearly six years later … most of the devs were laid off, and it is hard to sum it all up right now.”

The studio’s animation director Zach Volker added: “It was a tough morning at Striking Distance, lots of layoffs, including myself.

“It was a great ride and I'm so grateful for the opportunities I had to lead the charge on multiple projects and for the new relationships I've built.”

This isn’t the first time Striking Distance - which was founded in 2019 by ‘Dead Space’ creator Glen Schofield - has suffered a round of layoffs, as the company also saw a reduction in staff in 2023 following disappointing sales for ‘The Callisto Protocol’.

At the time of the layoffs - which also saw Schfield exit the company - Striking Distance said it had let go of 32 staff members in an effort to “realign the studio's priorities”.