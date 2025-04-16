By all metrics, it’s difficult to think of any reason why competitive gaming – being something that’s only been as large a part of the culture as it has been for a relatively short span of time – should be equally open to everyone, regardless of personal details. However, esports are a male-dominated field, and trying to figure out how to potentially change that also means asking questions to help you figure out why this is the case.

Despite that, however, there are women who are active in the esports scene, and that shows that the way things are in terms of broad metrics doesn’t necessarily speak to the permanent way of the gaming scene.

Esports

While there are prominent women in the esports scene, there is also an active push to even the playing ground to make it a more equal space for all involved. This doesn’t just apply to gender either, there is also a concern that the esports scene is lacking in diversity in a number of different areas, with potential barriers being explored.

Organisations like this can help to not only draw an increased amount of awareness to these kinds of issues, but also help to fund and fuel change towards these outcomes. However, it’s not just about potential barriers to large gaming events in general, and it might also be about whether the level of interest is the same at the ground level, or if a game community being equally welcoming to everyone.

Online Casino Metrics

There are all kinds of competitive gaming, and one that people might engage with more regularly than with esports could be online casinos. These platforms are often available at the push of a button – being able to access platforms like Ruby Fortune so easily makes it a course of action appealing to people who might not even be interested in regular casinos. With an encrypted platform, and the use of cutting-edge audio-visual design to create RPG slots or themed games like The Dark Knight, these platforms can help to get people interested in other types of mobile games.

What does the diversity look like here? While there might be a split in terms of participation, it’s not on the same level of inequality as it is with many esports.

Gaming as a Hobby

Of course, all of this is more focused on the online gaming scene – the especially popular and competitive gaming scene in the case of esports. Most people around the world who play games do so in a much more relaxed way, simply getting in touch with their friends or finding a community they can thrive in. In this regard, it’s often thought that gaming is presented in a much more universalist way than it was twenty or so years ago, where the marketing campaigns of almost every game felt catered towards a specifically male audience. The greater variety of choices as a consumer and as a player leads to the popularity of different games with varying amounts of expression – as seen in the massively popular Baldur’s Gate 3.