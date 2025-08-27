The director of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has insisted the game is “not the end” of the franchise.

Speaking to MrMattyPlays, Sandfall Interactive’s founder and creative director Guillaume Broche said the studio has long-term ambitions for the series.

He said: “Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise.

“Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise.”

The RPG, set in a painterly world where art and reality intertwine, follows a band of heroes on a desperate journey to confront the Paintress, a mysterious figure who paints people out of existence.

The title combines turn-based combat with real-time mechanics and has already drawn comparisons to classics like Final Fantasy and Persona.

Broche stressed that the team had focused on making Expedition 33 a complete, standalone story, but emphasised more was still to come.

He said: “This is not the end. We want to explore other narratives, other characters, and continue to expand this universe in future projects.”

In June, Sandfall said it was “currently exploring a wide range of future improvements - from accessibility features to new content and all sorts of bits and bobs we're actively assessing” for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The studio added in a social media post: “While we don't have specific timelines or confirmed languages to share just yet, we wanted to let you know that it's very much on our radar.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.