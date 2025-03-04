The 2026 ‘Call of Duty’ is reportedly in development for the next-generation Xbox.

According to leaker TheGhostOfHope, series publisher Activision - which is owned by Microsoft - will be working on next year’s shooter for the new Xbox, while also claiming the studio plans to ditch previous generation devices PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

On X (formally Twitter), they wrote: “[It’s] being developed on Dev Kits for the Next Xbox.”

The leaker added there would be “traditional UI like the older games (More traditional than ‘Black Ops 6’)” and that the “engine [will be] overhauled to address ‘Modern Warfare II’ problems like ‘visual clutter’”.

While the 2026 ‘Call of Duty’ seems to be underway, TheGhostOfHope also claimed a third season of ‘Warzone’ - the battle royale version of the shooter series - wouldn’t happen if map Verdansk “fails to retain current/returning players” of the 2022 title.

Previously, the leaker claimed Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox would be called Xbox Prime, with a ‘Call of Duty’ game potentially due to release on the console’s launch day in 2026.

They said: “Take this with a huge grain of salt. I’m hearing that the next Xbox console is still coming in 2026 and will be called ‘Xbox Prime’.

“[It’s] still unclear if it’s a code name or the actual name. I’ve heard Infinity Ward’s next ‘COD’ is still being considered a day one release for this.”