‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ director Peter Actipis has insisted Verdansk is “sticking around”.

Call of Duty: Warzone director Peter Actipis has insisted Verdansk is 'sticking around'

The beloved map was recently added back to the battle royale - which was published by Activision and developed by Raven Software - after being removed in December 2021, and now the game’s head has insisted Verdansk is here to stay “for the time being”.

He explained to IGN: “We brought Verdansk back for a reason. It wasn't just to bring it back for a season and kind of say goodbye to it again. A lot of effort went into it.

“So for the time being Verdansk is sticking around and this is just the beginning of the Verdansk 2025 journey, and then we'll see how things go from there.”

While Actipis didn’t confirm Raven’s strategy for maps in ‘Warzone’ moving forward, the director insisted the team “loves” Verdansk.

He added: “It was a nostalgic map that we loved and it's fun to play on, and so we just want to keep investing on it and continue to make it a better experience for our players moving forward for at least the time being.”

Actipis concluded by thanking fans for returning to ‘Warzone’ with Verdank’s comeback, and teased the team has some “great surprises” planned for the game.

He said: ”Thank you for either coming back or continuing with us on this ‘Warzone’ journey. We are players too and we strive to make the game as good as possible.

“The launch of Verdansk, the simplification of our systems and our mechanics and just the flow, is the beginning. We're going to cultivate the game and we're pretty excited for our roadmap moving forward.”