Ubisoft is to begin testing an offline mode for ‘The Crew 2’ next week.

The studio announced the mode for its 2018 racing game last September, and Ubisoft has now confirmed the first PC user tests for ‘The Crew 2’s offline mode will begin on 30 April.

As well as ‘The Crew 2’s offline mode - which Ubisoft has said development on has been progressing “smoothly” - ‘The Crew: Motorfest’ will also be getting an offline mode, though producer Grégory Corgié suggested it was a bit further away.

In an update video uploaded to Ubisoft’s YouTube channel, the developer said: “Regarding ‘The Crew: Motorfest’, our teams are currently focused on the live-service, and support for the game for years to come.

“But rest assured, ‘The Crew: Motorfest’ will receive an offline mode. ‘The Crew 2’ will be first, allowing players to enjoy and switch between the online and offline mode whenever they want, when we will deploy the version before the end of 2025.”

This comes after Ubisoft was sued by a group of players last November after the studio shut down its 2014 game ‘The Crew’.

However, the company has since responded to the California class action lawsuit, and argued the plaintiffs alleged they were purchasing “unfettered ownership rights in the game”, when they were actually “purchasing a license” to play ‘The Crew’.