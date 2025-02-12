The next ‘Crysis’ game is “on hold” as developer Crytek has been hit by layoffs.

Crysis developer Crytek has been hit by layoffs

The studio - which has helmed the first-person-shooter series since its 2007 debut - has announced it will be letting go of 15 per cent of its 400 employees as a result of the " unfavourable market dynamic" in the gaming industry.

In a statement posted to X (formally Twitter), the company wrote: “Like so many of our peers, we aren't immune to the complex, unfavourable market dynamics that have hit our industry these past several years.

“It pains us greatly to share today that we must lay off an estimated 15 per cent of our around 400 employees. The layoffs affect development teams and shared services. This has not been an easy decision to make, as we deeply appreciate the hard work of our talented teams.”

As a result of pausing the next ‘Crysis’ title, the studio will be moving developers onto ‘Hunt: Shadow 1896’.

The statement continued: “While ‘Hunt: Showdown 1896’ is still growing, Crytek cannot continue as before and remain financially sustainable. Even after ongoing efforts to reduce costs and cut operating expenses, we have determined that layoffs are inevitable to move forward.

“Crytek will offer affected employees severance packages and career assistance services.”

Crytek concluded it was “fully committed” to ‘Hunt: Showdown 1896’.