Ballistic Moon is said to have been “effectively closed”.

Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon has apparently been 'effectively closed'

The studio - which developed Sony’s 2024 ‘Until Dawn’ remake - had initially suffered a round of layoffs last September where roughly 40 employees were let go, with the remaining staff working on the post-launch support of the horror title after it released in October.

However, by December, Ballistic Moon reportedly underwent further layoffs, in which an estimated additional 20 workers lost their jobs.

Now, Insider Gaming has claimed that sources have told the outlet only the studio’s founders and “possibly” a handful of workers “at most” are left at Ballistic Moon.

The outlet said there are no employees remaining in the public relations, marketing or development departments of the company.

One source told Insider Gaming: “People are sharing bugs they’ve found in the game to make the team aware, but there is no one working on patch support for the game anymore.

“The studio has effectively closed now.”

According to another source, Ballistic Moon had tried to pitch new projects and secure funding from a new publisher, though had failed to do so.

The insider claimed Ballistic Moon had discussed with their ‘Until Dawn’ remake publisher Sony about potentially updating the game or working on new projects, but conversations had ultimately amounted to nothing.

They said: “Sony said after the game they might greenlight more funding for updates, but [it] looks like they didn’t.”