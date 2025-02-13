Sony has announced ‘Days Gone Remastered’.

Days Gone Remastered is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on 25 April 2025

The action-survival game will be a revamped version of Bend Studio’s 2019 original title, and was announced at yesterday’s (12.02.25) Sony PlayStation State of Play to release on PlayStation 5 and PC on 25 April 2025.

It was also confirmed at the event that those owning the original PlayStation 4 or PC version of ‘Days Gone’ can upgrade to the remastered edition for $10.

‘Days Gone Remastered’ is slated to come with several added features and updates, including the new modes Horde Assault and Permadeath.

In Horde Assault, players’ survival skills will be tested “as you try to achieve a high score while surviving as long as possible against increased horde sizes and various other enemies, like vicious survivors and evolved Freakers”.

As for Permadeath mode, gamers will have to complete the open-world zombie title in just one playthrough without dying.

Those that fall before the story's end will “either return to the beginning of the game or the start of the second act and try your luck again – dependent on which setting you choose”.

Other new additions to ‘Days Gone Remastered’ include a Speedrun mode - in which players will need to play through the story as quickly as possible - an Enhanced Photo mode, and full DuelSense controller support for PlayStation 5.