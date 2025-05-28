‘Dead by Daylight’s Springtrap is not based on the character’s appearance in the ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2’ movie.

The horror title has brought players to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria and will let fans play as the dreaded Springtrap in its latest collaboration, and while the character is voiced by his ‘Five Night’s At Freddy’s 2’ actor Matthew Lillard, ‘Dead by Daylight’ creative director Dave Richard has insisted Behaviour Interactive’s take on the character is based on Scott Cawthon’s games rather than the movies.

Speaking with IGN, he said: “Actually, it was all about, for us, the classic experience of the game, especially the first titles, that we wanted to recreate.

“We often go for that in ‘Dead by Daylight’, as you can see. We go for the classics. What creates a little bit of nostalgia as well, and then make it more modern, or whatever it requires to be in ‘Dead by Daylight’ in today's flavor.

“Of course, the [first] movie was out, the first installment, and it is also based a lot on that aspect, with some changes, but we were really focused on the games.”

Even so, Lillard’s involvement in bringing Springtrap to ‘Dead by Daylight’ “came directly from Scott [Cawthon]”.

Richard explained: “We had discussions about the different outfits that we could create for Springtrap. It's a discussion we have with partners all the time, like, ‘What's your comfort level? We want to respect that.

'Do you want us to create new outfits like the Blight, or do you want to keep to the specific? Do we have the rights to this and that’, etc., and [Cawthon] actually suggested it.

“We were thinking, ‘We have to stick to the games’, and he said, ‘Oh, we absolutely need the Yellow Rabbit from the movie. That would be awesome.’ Like, f*** yeah. Yeah, it would!”