‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ is to launch on 26 June 2025.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is to hit PlayStation 5 on 26 June 2025

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by Kojima Productions - received a 10-minute gameplay trailer at South by South West (SXSW), where it was revealed ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ would be releasing on PlayStation 5 in three months’ time.

The game - which is a sequel to 2019’s ‘Death Stranding’ - will come in three versions, with the Standard Edition costing $69.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition coming in at $79.99, and the Collector’s Edition launching with a pricetag of $229.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will allow users to play the game two days earlier on 24 June 2025, while the Collector’s Edition will include art cards, a Dollman figurine, a letter from designer Hideo Kojima, and a 15-inch statue on top of the title.

‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ will see the return of Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges and Lea Seydoux as Fragile respectively, but will also welcome a host of new cast members, including Troy Baker (Higgs), Elle Fanning (Tomorrow), Shioli Kutsuna (Rainy), Alastair Duncan (The President), Alissa Jung (Lucy), Luca Marinelli (Neil), and Debra Wilson (Doctor).

The official blurb for ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ reads: “Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction.

“Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.”