Doom: The Dark Ages has become the 'biggest launch' in id Software history

The dark fantasy-shooter launched on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC last week (15.05.25), and has already racked up 3 million players - making ‘The Dark Ages’ the biggest release ever for the studio.

On X (formerly Twitter), publisher Bethesda Softworks said: “Thank you for making ‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ the biggest launch in id's history - 7x faster to 3 million players than ‘Doom Eternal’.”

While ‘Doom’ is a Microsoft property, Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously said he and id Software Studio Director Marty Stratton were keen to keep the ‘Doom’ franchise available to all players, and so would release ‘The Dark Ages’ on PlayStation 5.

Speaking at IGN Live last June, Spencer explained: “‘Doom’ is definitely one of those franchises that has a history of so many platforms.

“It’s a franchise that I think everyone deserves to play. When I was in a meeting with Marty a couple of years ago, I asked Marty what he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to sell it on all platforms. Simple as that.”