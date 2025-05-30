Alex Garland is reportedly eyeing Kit Connor for his ‘Elden Ring’ movie.

The 55-year-old filmmaker is looking to bring his ‘Warfare’ actor, 21, onto his live-action movie adaptation of FromSoftware’s iconic fantasy-RPG for A24, Deadline has said.

Although no formal offer has been formally presented to Connor, the outlet claims Garland has had talks with Connor.

Deadline added both Connor and Garland are keen to collaborate again on the ‘Elden Ring’ film, though several factors - including scheduling - still need to be worked out.

In ‘Elden Ring’, a fallen exile known as the Tarnished journeys through the war-ravaged Lands Between to restore a broken order.

Battling demigods and uncovering lost truths, they seek to claim the Elden Ring and ascend as Elden Lord.

Today (30.05.25), ’Elden Ring’ received its first spin-off with the multiplayer title ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’, which released on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

While ‘Nightreign’ will focus on players surviving the night and battling Nightlords, the game will include some “post-game or end-game features” for those who defeat all the Nightlords.

‘Nightreign’ director Junya Ishizaki told IGN: “We have incorporated some post-game or end-game features for players once they've gone through all of the Nightlords.

“I first want to stress that to get to that point, we feel that there is enough content there to satisfy users in general, so to get through each of those Nightlords and use each of these characters and experiment with the game as a whole.

“But beyond that, you have the unlocking relics, new relic rites to experiment even more with the character builds.”