Elden Ring: Nightreign was designed so 'players could beat [the game] as any character'

The fantasy game is the first multiplayer title set in the ‘Elden Ring’ universe that features developed characters and different classes, and game and combat designer Takuya Miyazawa has now explained FromSoftware purposely crafted ‘Nightreign’ to allow players to beat the game no matter which characters they choose.

Speaking with IGN, Miyazawa said: “Generally, we designed the game for the players to be able to beat it as any character.

“So we wanted them to feel like they could choose a character they liked, either from an ability standpoint or from an appearance or backstory standpoint, and beat the game just in their own play style and with a character they enjoy.”

Even so, the developer added FromSoftware thought it crucial ‘Nightreign’s character classes featured a good “team synergy” that was balanced.

He explained: “Balance is still important and the team synergy we talked to, finding a good balance of, say, a tank type character, a mage type character, and a damage deal type character.

“This is often important as is the boss selection that you make as well. So sometimes, a different Nightlord Boss fight will encourage a different synergy or a different sort of group of roles, a different team composition.

“So we want players to enjoy figuring out these aspects and experiment with various characters and while they're doing that, find some that really resonate with them.”