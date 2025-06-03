'Elden Ring: Nightreign' will be getting a two-player mode.

Elden Ring: Nightreign will be getting a two-player mode

The fantasy-multiplayer title sees teams of three players battle Nightlords and try to survive the night, though developer FromSoftware has now confirmed it will be bringing a two-player mode to the game.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the studio wrote: " We will continue to provide post-launch support, including DLC scheduled for later this year, as well as adding a two-player mode."

The studio also announced 'Elden Ring: Nightreign' had reached 3.5 million players less than a week after its launch on 30 May 2025.

'Elden Ring: Nightreign' director Junya Ishizaki recently said a two-player mode for the game was "something that was overlooked during development".

Speaking about the matter with IGN, he said: "The simple answer is that this is simply something that was overlooked during development as just a two-player option, so we're very sorry about that.

"As we said before, we set out to make this a multiplayer co-op game for three players, balanced for three players, so that was the main focus and it's at the core of 'Nightreign'."

Ishizaki added FromSoftware had considered a solo play mode "from the start" of 'Elden Ring: Nightreign's development.

He explained: "And so we did put a lot of effort into creating this experience that was playable for solo players in as much as the rules and new systems allowed.

"So in putting all our efforts into that aspect, we kind of overlooked and neglected the duos aspect, but this is something that we are looking at and considering for post-launch support as well."