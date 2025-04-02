‘The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion’ remake could reportedly release tomorrow (03.04.25).

The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion remake could reportedly release tomorrow (03.04.25)

While the upcoming fantasy-RPG - which will supposedly be a reimagining of Bethesda’s 2006 title of the same name - hasn’t been officially announced yet, insider Detective Seeds has now claimed ‘The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion’ renake will be shadow-dropped at some point this week, potentially as early as tomorrow (03.04.25).

The leaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I believe the ‘Oblivion’ remake is going to release end of next week, likely Thursday April 3rd.”

Last month, reputable leaker NateTheHate claimed Bethesda was initially planning to release ‘The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion’ remake in June, though was now eyeing an April launch date.

Speaking about the launch of the supposed game on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Either this month or next month. Release is likely to be sooner than the original June target; but still working to get details on an updated release date.”

He added: “As plans stand: Both the release and reveal are targeting next month (April). The gap between the reveal and release will be minimal -- a shadow drop is possible.”

Although ‘The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion’ remake hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, previous reports point to the supposed game being made in Unreal Engine 5 by Virtuous Games, with the title allegedly boasting updated mechanics and combat systems.