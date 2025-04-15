‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake is reportedly going to release next week.

Rumours about the supposed remake of Bethesda’s 2006 RPG have been swirling for weeks, and now reliable insider Jeff Grubb has claimed ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake will be shadow-dropped at some point next week.

Speaking in a recent video uploaded to the Giant Bomb YouTube channel, Grubb said: “Let’s update on ‘Oblivion’ and the shadow-drop.

“The week of April 21, so basically the last week of this month – next week, essentially. It should shadow-drop then. I’ve gotten separate confirmation that that’s going to be the case.”

Previous reports from reputable leaker NateTheHate claimed Bethesda was initially planning to release ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake in June, though was now looking to launch the title in April.

Speaking about the release of the supposed game on X (formerly Twitter) in March, he wrote: “Either this month or next month. Release is likely to be sooner than the original June target; but still working to get details on an updated release date.”

He added: “As plans stand: Both the release and reveal are targeting next month (April). The gap between the reveal and release will be minimal -- a shadow drop is possible.”

Although ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’ remake hasn’t been officially confirmed by Bethesda or Microsoft yet, previous reports indicate the supposed game has been made in Unreal Engine 5 by Virtuous Games, with the title allegedly boasting updated mechanics and combat systems.