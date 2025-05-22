Embracer Group is looking to release “76 different games” over the next 12 months.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is among the '76 different games' Embracer Group is looking to release over the next year

The publisher said it has a “back-end loaded FY 2025/26”, which will have a “continued focus on quality” through titles such as ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’, ‘Killing Floor 3’ and ‘Metal Eden’ - as well as “handful of titles yet to be announced”.

In its latest financial report, Embracer said: “As of today, we expect to release 76 different games during FY 2025/26 that we have invested in, with a mix of new IPs, sequels, and remasters.

“We have a solid slate of exciting new releases in FY 2025/26, including ‘Metal Eden’, ‘Gothic 1 Remake’, ‘REANIMAL’, ‘Fellowship’, ‘Wreckreation’, the next ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ game, ‘NORSE: Oath of Blood’, ‘Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core’ alongside a handful titles yet to be announced.”

Embracer said these releases promised to be “key financial drivers” for the company, and added the publisher was expecting ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ - which was recently delayed to early 2026 - to “drive notable revenues” for the business.

The studio said: “We are expecting ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ to drive notable revenues but to have lower margins due to shared economics with several other partners.”

Embracer added another AAA game expected to release in FY 2025/26 has been delayed to FY 2026/2027, with the company saying the title needed “a few more quarters to polish”.