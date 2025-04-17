New Blood Interactive co-founder Dave Oshry has lambasted ‘Escape from Tarkov’ for doing “irreparable damage to the games industry”.

The developer - whose studio has helmed titles like the 2018 first-person-shooter ‘Dusk’ - isn’t impressed with FromSoftware’s new PvPvE title ‘The Duskbloods’ for Nintendo Switch 2, and believes the popular survival game ‘Escape from Tarkov’ is the culprit for the industry’s perceived obsession with making new extraction shooters.

During an appearance on the ‘Quad Damage’ podcast, Oshry ranted: “You’ve seen the posts, like [FromSoftware president Hidetaka] Miyazaki has been playing ‘Tarkov’.

“‘Tarkov’ has done irreparable damage to the games industry. Everything needs to be a – what are they called – extraction shooter.

I just like regular games, but I’m old, I get it. I’m not the target audience for these games anymore.”

Oshry added he had been excited for ‘The Duskbloods’ - which he described as “‘Bloodborne 2’” - though his enthusiasm for the upcoming title quickly dissipated after he learned it was a PvPvE game.

Recently, Miyazaki admitted he was “not much of a PvP person”, though “wanted to make something that’s satisfying even for players like [himself]” with ‘The Duskbloods’.

He said in a Creator’s Voice interview: “While the goal of a match is to obtain First Blood, there are personal objectives that provide separate rewards to the player as well, so I hope these add to the fun of each engagement.”