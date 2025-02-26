The ‘Fable’ reboot has been pushed back to give it “more time”.

The Fable reboot has been delayed to 2026

The upcoming RPG - which is being developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios - was set to launch later this year, but it has now been confirmed ‘Fable’ has been delayed to 2026 in order to give the developers enough time to perfect the title.

Appearing on the ‘Official Xbox Podcast’, Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan said: “While I know that's not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is it's definitely worth the wait.

“I have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team and just what they're bringing to ‘Fable’ as a franchise. Amazing gameplay, British humour, Playground's version of Albion inspired by what has gone before with the franchise, but their take in quite frankly the most beautifully realised version of Albion you've ever seen.”

Duncan emphasised the decision had been made to ensure Xbox could provide the “best game for the community”.

Aside from the delay, Xbox also showcased some pre-alpha footage from the ‘Fable’ reboot, highlighting the progress Playground had made in areas like the environments and combat.

Duncan explained: “I played some of the city elements, I played some of the quests, I played some of the combat, I played a boss battle, I've used magic ... it felt amazing and I had a great time.

“I’ve seen a bunch more than that, I'm very excited. Take my word for it, but hopefully what the team can see here is enough to build excitement.”