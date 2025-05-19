‘Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time’ is now available in Early Access on Xbox Series X|S after it was delayed.

The RPG life-sim title - which is being developed by LEVEL-5 - had initially been postponed from 18 May on Microsoft’s platform due to an “ongoing technical issue on Xbox’s side”, though the studio has now confirmed ‘Fantasy Life i’s Early Access on Xbox Series X|S is live.

In an update to X (formerly Twitter), the official ‘Fantasy Life i’ account wrote: “Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S version, previously delayed due to a technical issue on the Xbox side, is now available.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to everyone who has been waiting. We are currently discussing possible compensation for the delay and will share further details once they are finalized.

“Thank you very much for your patience and continued support of ‘Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time’.”

While ‘Fantasy Life i’ had been delayed on Xbox, the game was not affected on PlayStation or PC.

At the time of ‘Fantasy Life i’s postponement on Xbox, the developer wrote: “Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S version of ‘Fantasy Life i’ is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM GMT on May 18, but due to a technical issue currently occuring on Xbox's end, there is a possibility the launch may be delayed.

“We sincerely apologize to all of our players who have patiently been waiting for ‘FLi’ and will work closely with the relevant teams to investigate the cause.”