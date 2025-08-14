Football Manager 26 has been officially announced.

Developer Sports Interactive has teased the upcoming instalment will be the first in the franchise to use the Unity engine, marking a major shift in the game’s visual presentation and matchday experience.

In the announcement, Sports Interactive said: “FM26 promises to take players on a journey to define their footballing destiny with our most immersive and visually rich Football Manager experience yet.

“The potential for storytelling is redefined by taking players closer to the heart of the beautiful game.”

Sports Interactive also posted a short preview clip for the game, showcasing an “elevated Match Day experience” built around the official Premier League licence.

The video also offered fans their first look look at new lighting, animations, and stadium detai for Football Manager 26.

While no release date for the title has been confirmed, Sports Interactive emphasised that this was “just the beginning” and that more updates would follow in the coming months.

The move to Unity has been described by the studio as a long-term investment in the series’ future, allowing for greater flexibility in both visuals and gameplay features.

Although details remain scarce, fans can expect further reveals ahead of launch, including new gameplay systems, expanded scouting options, and enhancements to player interactions.

Football Manager 26 will be available across PC and console platforms, with pre-orders expected to open later this year.