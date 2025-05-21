‘Fortnite’ has returned to Apple’s App Store in the U.S. and Europe.

Fortnite is back on Apple devices

Despite agreeing to make Epic Games’ beloved battle royale available on iOS, Apple had “blocked” ‘Fortnite’ in the U.S. on the App Store and alternative app markets in the European Union (EU), though Epic has now confirmed its title has finally returned to Apple devices in the U.S. and the EU.

In a statement, the studio said: “‘Fortnite’ is BACK on the App Store in the U.S. on iPhones and iPads… and on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the EU! It’ll show up in Search soon!”

Apple and Epic have been wrapped in a bitter legal battle since 2020, when the Cupertino tech company removed ‘Fortnite’ from the App Store after the developer introduced its own direct in-game payment method to avoid Apple’s 30 per cent in-app purchase fee.

After blocking ‘Fortnite’ from the App Store in the U.S. and alternative marketplaces in the EU, Epic returned to the judge of the case, who said Apple was “fully capable of resolving this issue without further briefing or a hearing”, and warned the official who was “personally responsible for ensuring compliance” would have to return for a hearing.

Apple and Epic have since filed a joint notice saying they have “resolved all issues”.

The document reads: “Pursuant to the Court's Order to Show Cause entered on May 19, 2025 (Dkt. 1576), the parties (Epic Games, Inc. and Apple Inc.) jointly submit that they have resolved all issues presented by the Motion to Enforce filed on May 16, 2025 (Dkt. 1568) and that no further submissions by the parties or action by the Court are required with respect to that Motion.”