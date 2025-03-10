‘Forza Horizon 5’ on PlayStation 5 will require a Microsoft account.

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account

The 2021 driving game will be making its way to Sony’s console next month as the series moves away from being an Xbox-exclusive title, and developer Playground Games has now confirmed PlayStation players will need to have a Microsoft account in addition to their PlayStation Network account in order to access the game.

In a post on the FAQ section of the Forza Support website, Playground said: “In addition to a PSN account you’ll need to link to a Microsoft account in order to play ‘Forza Horizon 5’ on PS5. This process begins the first time you start up the game on your console.”

While the PlayStation version of ‘Forza Horizon 5’ will have the same content and DLC expansions as the PC and Xbox editions, Playground said progress between platforms can’t be transferred between one another.

The studio explained: “‘Forza Horizon 5’ for PlayStation 5 will not carry over save files from versions of the game released on other platforms.

“This is also the same behavior between the Xbox and Steam versions of the game, where game files are separate and not synchronized.”

Even so, the PlayStation edition of ‘Forza Horizon 5’ will allow users to earn trophies - including the highly-coveted Platinum Trophy.

Playground said: “All achievements that are on the Xbox and Steam versions of ‘Forza Horizon 5’ can be obtained as Trophies when playing the game on PS5.

“We’ve also included the elusive Platinum Trophy for all you trophy hunters out there who successfully unlock every other PlayStation Trophy while embarking on your adventures at the Horizon Festival!”