11 Bit Studios has announced ‘Frostpunk 1886’.

Frostpunk 1886 is scheduled to release in 2027

The developer has revealed it has been working on a remake of its 2018 survival title, and is aiming for a 2027 release window.

While ‘Frostpunk 1886’ will be a remake of the first ‘Frostpunk’ title, 11 Bit emphasised the upcoming game “revisits and expands upon” the original title, and was being made in Unreal Engine 5.

11 Bit teased ‘Frostpunk 1886’ would be “an evolved take on the harsh, morally challenging survival experience” of the original title, and would also be “a fresh experience even for the most seasoned players”.

‘Frostpunk 1886’ won’t simply offer a graphical upgrade over ‘Frostpunk’, as 11 Bit said the new game would overhaul the mechanics and laws, and would also feature new content and a new Purpose path.

The studio added one of the main reasons it wanted to revisit the first ‘Frostpunk’ game was because 11 Bit wanted to offer mod support, as the original title didn’t have the ability to do so due to the “technical limitations” of the Liquid Engine.

However, 11 Bit said that by moving ‘Frostpunk 1886’ to Unreal Engine 5, it “allows the game to become a living, expandable platform”, and will make creating and adding future DLCs easier.

The studio concluded in a statement: “The title marks the start of a new era for 11 Bit Studios - one focused on delivering in-house projects more frequently than ever before.”