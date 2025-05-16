David Leitch is reportedly in negotiations to direct a ‘Gears of War’ movie.

A Gears of War movie is reportedly in the works at Netflix

The ‘John Wick’ filmmaker, 49, is in talks to helm a film adaptation of Epic Games’ iconic shooter of the same name for Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter has said.

‘Dune’ writer Jon Spaihts is said to be working on the script for the ‘Gears of War’ film, while Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick are set to produce the movie under their 87North banner alongside the game’s developer The Coalition.

‘Gears of War’ is set on a planet teetering on the edge of societal collapse and follows the emergence of a deadly threat: underground creatures known as the Locust, who push humanity to the brink of extinction.

Leading the fight for survival is Delta Squad—a rough-edged fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix—tasked with mounting humanity’s final stand.

The franchise is set to receive a remastered version of the first game in August 2025 with ‘Gears of War: Reloaded’, and the prequel title ‘Gears of War: E Day’ either later this year or in 2026.

The official synopsis for ‘Gears of War: E Day’ reads: “Fourteen years before Gears of War, war heroes Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago return home to face a new nightmare: the Locust Horde.

“These subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself.”