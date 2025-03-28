‘Goat Simulator’ developer Coffee Stain North has announced its Goat Direct showcase for April Fool’s Day (01.04.25).

The studio - which has helmed the sandbox simulator franchise since its debut in 2014 - has revealed it will be making “a plethora of exciting announcements” for the ‘Goat Simulator’ series with Goat Direct.

In a press statement, Coffee Stain North creative director Santiago Ferrero said: “Come one, come all to the grand finale of ‘Goat Simulator’s anniversary year.

“2024 will always be the ‘Year of the Goat’ in our hearts, but we can’t wait to celebrate even more exciting revelations coming in 2025.

“We do realize that announcing lots of new things on April Fools' Day isn’t always the best of ideas - but we think we’ve truly outdone ourselves this year--so please believe us and tune in to Goat Direct.”

The studio added Goat Direct will include an update on ‘Goat Simulator: The Card Game’, announcements for the most-recent ‘Goat Simulator 3’, as well as “lots more top secret news”.

Goat Direct - which will take place on the same day as the first game’s launch, April Fool’s Day - will be available to stream on Coffee Stain North’s YouTube channel at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.