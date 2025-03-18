The 'God of War' TV show will get a second season – before the first has been written.

The series – which will be based on Sony's Santa Monica Studio action-adventure game franchise of the same name – has been greenlit for another season by Amazon, even though showrunner Ronald D. Moore is still working on the first.

Appearing on 'The Sackhoff Show' with 'The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff, he said: "Right now I'm working on an adaptation of this video game called 'God of War' - it's a big title in the gaming world - that Amazon has ordered two seasons of and they asked me to come in.

"I'm literally in the writers room and working on that. That's my new thing."

Even so, Moore admitted he isn't much of "a gamer", and had unsuccessfully tried to play through the 'God of War' titles.

He said: "I took a stab at it … The controllers now … Press R1, which one's R1, oh I'm dead! I can't quite get a hold of that."

Moore joined the 'God of War' TV show – which was greenlit in 2022 - after previous showrunners Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, and Rafe Judkins exited the project last October.

Meanwhile, Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog and Jeff Ketcham are to executive produce the show alongside PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Sony's Hermen Hulst and Vertigo's Roy Lee.

As of now, nothing is known of the programme's plot, casting or release date.