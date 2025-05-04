‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) has been delayed.

The highly anticipated action-adventure title was initially slated to hit Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in fall 2025, though developer Rockstar Games has announced ‘GTA VI’ will now release on 26 May 2026 to ensure the team has enough time “to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve”.

In a message posted to the Rockstar Games website, the studio wrote: “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected.

“The interest and excitement surrounding a new ‘Grand Theft Auto‘ has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

“We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick previously said the publisher hadn’t given ‘GTA VI’ a release date yet because the studio wanted to “maintain the anticipation and excitement” surrounding the game.