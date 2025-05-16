‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) was delayed to “make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations”, Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick has said.

The highly-anticipated action-adventure title was pushed back from Fall 2025 to May 2026, and while Zelnick admitted it soon “became clear” Rockstar wouldn’t meet its initial deadline, he feels “really good” about the new launch date.

He told IGN: “As we get closer to completion of a title that’s seeking perfection, the needs or lack thereof, for continued polish become clear.

“In this case there was an opportunity with a small amount of incremental time, we thought, to make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations. And I supported of course that approach.”

Zelnick added that while “delays pain [him]”, ‘GTA VI’s postponement was the right decision because “the most important thing to do is to support your teams in their search for perfection”.

He said: “I feel really good about how Fiscal 26 looks sitting here today. And while of course, delays pain me - how could they not? - the most important thing to do is to support your teams in their search for perfection.”

While the Take-Two boss didn’t outright say ‘GTA VI’ wouldn’t be delayed again, Strauss indicated he was confident the game would meet its new May 2026 release date.

He concluded: “I think historically when we set a specific date, generally speaking, we've been very good about reaching it.”