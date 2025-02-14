Take-Two Interactive head Strauss Zelnick has suggested ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ (‘GTA’) could live on after the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’.

The title - which is a multiplayer version of ‘GTA V’ - has been getting regular updates since its release in 2013, and the publisher’s head has now revealed support for the game may continue after ‘GTA VI’ is launched later this year, so long as there is enough player demand.

Speaking with IGN, Strauss said: “I'm going to speak theoretically only because I'm not going to talk about a particular project when an announcement hasn't been made.

“But generally speaking, we support our properties when the consumers are involved with those titles. As an example, we launched ‘NBA 2K Online’ in China, I think originally in 2012 if I'm not mistaken. And then we launched ‘NBA 2K Online 2’ in China in 2017. If I'm not mistaken. We did not sunset ‘Online 1’. They both are still in the market and they serve consumers and they're alive and we have this massive audience.

“So we've shown a willingness to support legacy titles when a community wants to be engaged with them.”

This suggests that Rockstar Games’ ‘GTA Online’ may keep receiving updates if it remains popular with the playerbase, even if a sequel based on ‘GTA VI’ releases at a later date.