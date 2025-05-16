A ‘Grand Theft Auto IV’ (‘GTA IV’) port for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S could reportedly launch later this year.

According to industry insider Tez2, the 2008 Rockstar Games title could come to modern consoles at some point in 2025 - and pointed to the studio’s removal of the fan-made mod Liberty City Preservation Project as an indicator that the port of ‘GTA IV’ is indeed on the horizon.

In a post to GTA Forums, Tez2 wrote: “Someone at R* hinted at the ‘IV’ port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development.

“We may end up seeing it drop later this year. And it's one more reason, in addition to existing reasons, the LCPP mod was taken down.”

The leaker added that after the supposed ‘GTA IV’ port, Rockstar would then release their 2012 third-person shooter ‘Max Payne 3’ on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

They said: “If they still follow their plan laid out from the pandemic days, they'll do an 'MP3' port after 'IV'.

“So that is an opportunity to do a bundle or a Definitive Edition. ‘Max Payne 1’ and ‘2’ remakes, and a ‘Max Payne 3’ port.”

A rerelease of ‘Max Payne 3’ as part of a ‘Definitive Edition’ isn’t out of the question for Rockstar, who launched the remastered versions of ‘GTA III’, ‘GTA Vice City’ and ‘GTA San Andreas’ as the bundled ‘GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition’ in 2021.