GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive has issued a copyright takedown to a modder who created a GTA VI map for GTA V

Modder ‘Dark Space’ created a free-to-download playable ‘GTA V’ map that was based on leaked data of the ‘GTA VI’ map, and had uploaded footage of his work onto his YouTube channel.

However, ‘GTA’ publisher Take-Two has now issued a copyright strike on the modder’s YouTube channel, with Dark Space removing all download links to his mod - suggesting his work was “probably a little too accurate” to what ‘GTA VI’s map will look like.

The modder told IGN: “I expected this would happen based on their past takedowns.

“I went into this project knowing it was a possibility, and the fact that it happened does not surprise me.”

Dark Space - who has now stopped working on the mod - added Take-Two likely thought his work “could have ruined the surprise of their map” for ‘GTA VI’, and said there was “no point putting more time into something that goes directly against what they’re willing to allow”.

He explained: “That's probably the biggest red flag, although most of the work in my map was based on the trailer shots.

“I think my map could have ruined the surprise of their map, which I get. If you spent years building out this amazing game world just to have some YouTuber spoil the experience of the map's shape, size, and vibe ... I'd want it removed too.”