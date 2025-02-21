‘Grand Theft Auto V’ (‘GTA V’) on PC is to receive a free upgrade that will bring the platform in line with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S varients of the title.

Grand Theft Auto V PC is to receive a free update next month

Developer Rockstar Games announced it would be bringing a handful of features to PC on 4 March 2025 that have been available on current-gen consoles, including “all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more.”

The five new cars that will be added to the updated PC version will be the Coil Cyclone II (Super), Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle), Karin S95 (Sports), Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super), and Pfister Astron Custom (SUV).

Players will also be able to move their Story Mode and ‘GTA Online’ progress over to the new PC version, with the update also bringing kernal-based anti-cheat protection and “proactive voice chat moderation” to the game.

If PC players would rather stay on the current version of ‘GTA V’, Rockstar assured the update does not mean it will no longer support the old iteration of the game, and has said it will offer both versions of the title to purchase.

However, those that don’t upgrade to the new version will not be able to play ‘GTA Online’ with players that do.