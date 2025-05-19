Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick hasn’t played ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) because he’s “not a gamer”.

While fans are clamouring to get as much gameplay and information about Rockstar Games’ upcoming action-adventure title as possible, Zelnick doesn’t revel in playing ‘GTA VI’ as he’s “not the consumer-in-chief”.

When asked whether he has played ‘GTA VI’ during an appearance on CNBC, the Take-Two head said: “I'm not a gamer, not a lot - I don’t play video games, I'm not the consumer-in-chief.”

Even so, Zelnick emphasised he still shares his “opinions pretty openly” with the developers, though argued it’s better for Take-Two that he is not an avid gamer.

He explained: “My role is to attract, retain, and motivate the best talent in the business, and then getting out of their way.

“I think being the consumer-in-chief in the entertainment business as the CEO is probably a mistake.

“I wasn’t the consumer-in-chief in the movie business or the television business or the music business, even though I certainly could read a script and I definitely love music … but that's not my role.”

‘GTA VI’ is now set to launch in May 2026 after being pushed back from its initial Fall 2025 release window.