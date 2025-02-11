Take-Two Interactive Software head Strauss Zelnick has hinted ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) will come to PC after first launching on console.

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by Rockstar Games and published by Take-Two - is expected to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, and while Zelnick hasn’t confirmed ‘GTA VI’ will make its way to PC, he has teased the game will eventually launch on the platform at a later date.

Speaking with IGN about Firaxis’ recent ‘Civilization VII’ release, the Take-Two chief said: “So with 'Civ 7', it's available on console and PC and Switch right away.

“With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”

Rockstar previously brought ‘GTA V’ to PC in April 2015 - roughly a year and a half after launching the game on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and released ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ on the platform a year after its console launch in October 2018.

Given this track record, PC players could expect to get their hands on ‘GTA VI’ in late 2026 at the earliest.