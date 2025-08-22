Halloween is the latest classic horror movie to be adapted into a video game.

A video game adaptation of Halloween is in the works at Illfonic

The console take on John Carpenter's slasher film is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point in 2026.

The Halloween game is being developed by Illfonic, the studio behind other horror adaptations such as Friday the 13th: The Game, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game and Predator Hunting Grounds.

Just like those titles, Halloween is being designed as a "one-versus-many" asymmetrical horror that sees the character of Michael Myers pursuing the residents of Haddonfield.

Illfonic explained: "In dynamic and ever-changing 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer matches, hero players must arm themselves with everyday household items, weapons, and knowledge to combat an unpredictable and unkillable enemy.

"Convincing townsfolk and contacting the police will lead to increasingly powerful and thorough neighbourhood patrols. To even the odds, you can command and equip NPCs with weapons to outsmart or even overpower The Shape, providing precious windows for escape."

The developer believes that its take on Halloween "masterfully recreates" the ambience of the original 1978 movie as there is talk of several maps set across "authentic" locations in Haddonfield and a soundtrack inspired by Carpenter's score.

Meanwhile, the game's asymmetrical multiplayer mode will be accompanied by a single-player offline story mode featuring bots.

Illfonic's Chief Creative Officer Jared Gerritzen says he felt pressure to impress Carpenter as the director has made some of his favourite films.

He explained: "Listen, I have definitely said we need to make sure John's happy multiple times! John Carpenter's put out genuinely some of my favourite films, like my top five films.

"He's put out such amazing films that just us getting to work with him, like with Predator or being able to work with Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman with Ghostbusters, we're used to that.

"We're used to people like, this is their baby, this is their thing. We're playing in their sandbox. But I do genuinely feel that we leave making some really cool stuff that they're very happy about."

A release date for Halloween on consoles is yet to be revealed but "2026" features in the trailer.