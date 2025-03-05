‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’ is leading the nominations at the 21st BAFTA Games Awards.

The action-adventure title - which was developed by Ninja Theory and published by Xbox Game Studios - has been put forward for 11 accolades at this year's BAFTA Games Awards, including Best Music, Best Narrative and Best Animation.

Just behind ‘Hellblade II’ is ‘Astro Bot’ and ‘Still Wakes the Deep’ with eight nominations each, with the former title notably being put forward for the Best Game award.

Other titles nominated for the Best Game accolade include ‘Helldivers 2’, ‘Thank Goodness You’re Here!’, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’, ‘Balatro’ and ‘Black Myth: Wukong’.

As for ‘Thank Goodness You’re Here!’, ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ and ‘Helldivers 2’, those games have been put forward for seven, six and five honours respectively.

In total, 41 games across 17 categories have been nominated at the 21st BAFTA Games Awards, which is slated to take place in London on 8 April 2025, and will stream live at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT on BAFTA’s YouTube and Twitch.

In a statement, BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said: “Today’s list of 41 nominated games is full of fresh, bold and fantastically varied genres - cinematic blockbusters, narrative-led adventures, online multiplayers and family games.

“Our nominations are a fantastic way for players to discover games they might never otherwise consider. We look forward to celebrating the best of the best at the 21st BAFTA Games Awards on 8 April.”